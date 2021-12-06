English  
The aftermath of Mount Semeru eruption. (Photo:Metro TV)
Death Toll from Mount Semeru Eruption Rises to 15

English BNPB disaster east java
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 06 December 2021 15:08
Jakarta: The death toll from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang Regency, East Java Province has once again risen to 15.
 
"The number of missing people is 27, while the number of deaths is 15," said the Acting Head of the Data, Information, and Communication Center (Pusdatinkom) of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNP) Abdul Muhari in a written statement on Monday,
 
"8 bodies were found in Pronojiwo District, while 7 were found in Candipuro District," he stated.

Explosive activity at Mount Semeru escalated on Saturday with an explosion at 14:50 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) producing an ash plume up to 15.2 kilometers.
 
Rockfalls and pyroclastic density currents were reported by the seismic network and visual observations.
 
Following the eruption, the Lumajang Regency government declared an Emergency Response Status for 30 days  from December 4 to January 3.
 
(WAH)
