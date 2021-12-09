Indonesia Committed to Sending 1,000 Additional Personnel for UN Peacekeeping Missions

Jakarta: Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi has affirmed Indonesia’s commitment to sending 1,000 additional personnel for the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions as one of Indonesia’s contributions to strengthen the UN peacekeeping missions.
"The commitment to promoting training and capacity building of the peacekeepers is absolutely necessary to support mandates of the missions and to ensure their security,” the Minister said in the 4th UN Peacekeeping Ministerial (UNPM) Meeting, Thursday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The Minister went on to say that the training and capacity building is needed to support peacekeepers deployed in dangerous situations.
To that end, she delivered two points of note to promote training and capacity building. First, training and capacity building must accommodate the needs on the ground. Second, investment is crucial for all partner countries.
Thus, the Triangular Partnership Project (TPP) to take place in Indonesia next year is a manifestation of the country’s commitment to fostering partnership innovation.
For the record, the UNPM is the largest international meeting on the UN peacekeeping missions. The Meeting was preceded by four preparatory meetings. Earlier, Indonesia led a preparatory meeting adopting a theme "Partnership, Training, and Capacity Building".