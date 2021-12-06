English  
The eruption occurred on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: BPBD Lumajang)
Mount Semeru Eruption Death Toll Rises to 14

English BNPB east java
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 December 2021 11:40
Jakarta: The death toll from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang Regency, East Java Province has increased to 14, according to an official.
 
The information was conveyed by the Acting Head of the Data, Information, and Communication Center (Pusdatinkom) of BNPB Abdul Muhari Ph.D during a Press Conference at Graha BNPB, Jakarta, Sunday.
 
"Based on the latest data compiled by the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Sunday, at 17.30 WIB, the number of victims who died due to the eruption of Mount Semeru was 14 people," he said.

According to the the official, BNPB continues to coordinate with the Lumajang Regency Disaster Mitigation Agency to update data on the impact of the eruption.
 
"The dead victims were identified in two areas, 11 people died in Pronojiwo District, while 3 people died in Candipuro District," he explained.
 
In addition, the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Lumajang Regency also reported that 5,205 people were affected by the volcano eruption that occurred on Saturday.
 
(WAH)
