NasDem Ensures Legislators are Ready to Work Hard

"The 2024 election is the third election, you should be more prepared, more confident and more self-assured and optimistic about gaining greater public sympathy," said the Chairman of the Jakarta and Banten Territory Election Winnings, Effendy Choirie or Gus Choi, in a written statement, Thursday , May 11, 2023.
He emphasized that the NasDem Party accommodated all groups and groups to become legislative candidates. This is an effort to improve the performance of legislation in the future.
Deputy Secretary General of the DPP NasDem Party Dedy Ramanta said that his party prioritized women's representation at all levels, both at the central, provincial and district/city levels. The representation of women is confirmed to be more than 30 percent.
Apart from women, the NasDem Party also prioritizes young people or millennials to occupy positions as legislators. Other Bacaleg figures are also ready to take part in the 2024 political contest.
"Many legal experts also entered (to become legislative candidates). Then, regional heads and former regional heads entered to become legislative candidates," said Dedy. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)