Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

Awaiting for USD1.8 Million Status in BTS Case

Media Indonesia.com • 21 July 2023 18:23
Jakarta: The Attorney General's Attorney General's Deputy Attorney General for Special Crimes (JAM-Pidsus) has yet to decide on the status of the USD 1.8 million or IDR 27 billion handed over by Maqdir Ismail. The money was handed over to attorney Irwan Hermawan, one of the defendants in the BTS corruption case at the Ministry of Communication and Informatics.
 
Researcher at the Center for Anti-Corruption Studies (Witness) at Mulawarman University, East Kalimantan, Herdiansyah Hamzah, said that the Roundhouse investigators must be able to unravel the causal relationship between the money and the case. One of the possibilities that investigators will conclude is used as evidence.
 
"It could be that the money came from the proceeds of other crimes, apart from the BTS case. For example, the money laundering case and others," he continued to Media Indonesia, Friday, July 21, 2023.

Herdiansyah said that the AGO could deposit the money to the state. However, investigators must be able to prove the origin of the money.
 
Furthermore, Herdiansyah explained that there is another possibility for the status of the USD1.8 million money, which is limited to mere finds. This possibility is considered rational. Despite all the possibilities, he believes that the money that Maqdir handed over to investigators is impossible without voters.
 
"Especially if we sew it up, the money is closely related to the BTS case. It depends on the seriousness of the Attorney General's Office in clarifying the origin of the money," he said.
 
Head of the AGO's Legal Information Center Ketut Sumedana said that his party would soon determine the status of the money in the near future. The decision is made one week in advance.
 
Previously, the Director of Investigations at JAM-Pidsus Kuntadi said that the USD 1.8 million that Maqdir handed over came from a person with the initials S. Even though investigators had received it, Kuntadi said that this did not automatically reduce Irwan's sentence.
 
(FJR)

