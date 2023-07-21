Awaiting for USD1.8 Million Status in BTS Case

Researcher at the Center for Anti-Corruption Studies (Witness) at Mulawarman University, East Kalimantan, Herdiansyah Hamzah, said that the Roundhouse investigators must be able to unravel the causal relationship between the money and the case. One of the possibilities that investigators will conclude is used as evidence.
"It could be that the money came from the proceeds of other crimes, apart from the BTS case. For example, the money laundering case and others," he continued to Media Indonesia, Friday, July 21, 2023.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Herdiansyah said that the AGO could deposit the money to the state. However, investigators must be able to prove the origin of the money.
Furthermore, Herdiansyah explained that there is another possibility for the status of the USD1.8 million money, which is limited to mere finds. This possibility is considered rational. Despite all the possibilities, he believes that the money that Maqdir handed over to investigators is impossible without voters.
"Especially if we sew it up, the money is closely related to the BTS case. It depends on the seriousness of the Attorney General's Office in clarifying the origin of the money," he said.
Head of the AGO's Legal Information Center Ketut Sumedana said that his party would soon determine the status of the money in the near future. The decision is made one week in advance.
Previously, the Director of Investigations at JAM-Pidsus Kuntadi said that the USD 1.8 million that Maqdir handed over came from a person with the initials S. Even though investigators had received it, Kuntadi said that this did not automatically reduce Irwan's sentence.