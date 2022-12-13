English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 32 to 160,287. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 32 to 160,287. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Logs 2,117 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 December 2022 18:30
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,117 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,702,132.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,402 to 6,506,007.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 32 to 160,287.

WHO


The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The people’s mobility potential during the holidays reaches 16.35 percent of Indonesia's total population. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Not Restrict People's Mobility amid Year-End Holidays

President Jokowi Signs Perppu on General Elections

UN Letter on Indonesian Criminal Code Too Late: Deputy Minister

BACA JUGA
Over 67.6 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Over 67.6 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

English
vaccine
Admiral Yudo Margono to Set Priority Focus as New TNI Commander

Admiral Yudo Margono to Set Priority Focus as New TNI Commander

English
military
Magnitude 5.2 Quake Rocks Bali's Karangasem

Magnitude 5.2 Quake Rocks Bali's Karangasem

English
earthquake
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
AEI Harap Bursa Bedakan Mekanisme Perdagangan Papan Ekonomi Baru
Ekonomi

AEI Harap Bursa Bedakan Mekanisme Perdagangan Papan Ekonomi Baru

Prajurit Tiongkok dan India terluka dalam Bentrokan Baru di Perbatasan
Internasional

Prajurit Tiongkok dan India terluka dalam Bentrokan Baru di Perbatasan

KIP-K Digital Bakal Diluncurkan, Tak Ada Lagi Kartu Fisik
Pendidikan

KIP-K Digital Bakal Diluncurkan, Tak Ada Lagi Kartu Fisik

Di Hadapan Satgas Saber Pungli, Mahfud: Tak Usah Pura-pura Soal Aparat Beking Tambang
Nasional

Di Hadapan Satgas Saber Pungli, Mahfud: Tak Usah Pura-pura Soal Aparat Beking Tambang

Perbandingan Statistik Argentina vs Kroasia Jelang Semifinal Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Perbandingan Statistik Argentina vs Kroasia Jelang Semifinal Piala Dunia 2022

Mau Liburan Natal & Tahun Baru? Cek Tol Baru Ini
Otomotif

Mau Liburan Natal & Tahun Baru? Cek Tol Baru Ini

Jokowi Beri Pesan ke Erina Gudono: Kamu Yang Sabar Hadapi Kaesang
Hiburan

Jokowi Beri Pesan ke Erina Gudono: Kamu Yang Sabar Hadapi Kaesang

Ini Daftar Spesifikasi Xiaomi 13 dan Xiaomi 13 Pro
Teknologi

Ini Daftar Spesifikasi Xiaomi 13 dan Xiaomi 13 Pro

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur
Properti

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!