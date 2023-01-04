English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Inaugurates Pekanbaru-Bangkinang Toll Road

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 January 2023 17:42
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Pekanbaru-Bangkinang Toll Road, part of the Trans Sumatra toll road, today, January 4, 2023. 
 
Jokowi hopes that the toll road will increase movements of people and goods in the region.
 
"We also hope that new economic centers will emerge which will eventually create jobs and provide welfare to the people," Jokowi said when inaugurating the Pekanbaru-Bangkiang Toll Road, Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
 
Thus, he said, the competitiveness of products and services in Riau can grow. In addition, the surrounding regions are also expected to receive positive impacts.
 
The Rp 4.8 trillion toll road is connected to the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road which has been inaugurated and has been operating since 2020. Going forward, the transportation infrastructure will continue to be built all the way to Padang in West Sumatra

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We will continue this until Padang," Jokowi said.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Ministry Targets to Reduce Violence against Children in Indonesia

House to Study Perppu on Job Creation: Deputy Speaker

President Jokowi Hopeful of Global Recession Not Affecting Indonesia

BACA JUGA
Over 13,301 Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

Over 13,301 Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 597 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 597 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
VP Inspects Construction of Permanent Housing for Cianjur Quake Victims

VP Inspects Construction of Permanent Housing for Cianjur Quake Victims

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Garuda Indonesia Gugat Balik 2 <i>Lessors</i> Pesawat
Ekonomi

Garuda Indonesia Gugat Balik 2 Lessors Pesawat

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 597 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 597 Hari Ini

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023
Properti

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023

AS Lakukan Eksekusi Pertama Terhadap Perempuan Transgender
Internasional

AS Lakukan Eksekusi Pertama Terhadap Perempuan Transgender

Siap-Siap, Musuhnya Tambah Ban Bakal Hadir
Otomotif

Siap-Siap, Musuhnya Tambah Ban Bakal Hadir

Investasi ke Keamanan Siber dan Cloud Diprediksi Naik 20%
Teknologi

Investasi ke Keamanan Siber dan Cloud Diprediksi Naik 20%

Jangan Jemawa, Timnas Indonesia Masih Banyak PR
Olahraga

Jangan Jemawa, Timnas Indonesia Masih Banyak PR

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023

Ahmad Dhani Bikin Trauma, Maia Estianty Bersyukur Bertemu Irwan Mussry
Hiburan

Ahmad Dhani Bikin Trauma, Maia Estianty Bersyukur Bertemu Irwan Mussry

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!