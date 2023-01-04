President Jokowi Inaugurates Pekanbaru-Bangkinang Toll Road

Jokowi hopes that the toll road will increase movements of people and goods in the region.
"We also hope that new economic centers will emerge which will eventually create jobs and provide welfare to the people," Jokowi said when inaugurating the Pekanbaru-Bangkiang Toll Road, Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Thus, he said, the competitiveness of products and services in Riau can grow. In addition, the surrounding regions are also expected to receive positive impacts.
The Rp 4.8 trillion toll road is connected to the Pekanbaru-Dumai toll road which has been inaugurated and has been operating since 2020. Going forward, the transportation infrastructure will continue to be built all the way to Padang in West Sumatra.
"We will continue this until Padang," Jokowi said.