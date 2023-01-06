KSP Presses for Strengthening Regulations Protecting Indonesian Migrant Workers

"The KSP lauds BP2MI for its efforts in providing protection to migrant workers through BP2MI's Regulation No. 9 of 2020," Moeldoko stated here on Friday.
However, although BP2MI's Regulation No. 9 of 2020 is good and implements the mandate of Law No. 18 of 2017, it needs to be strengthened to guarantee protection to PMI more extensively, Moeldoko remarked.
To increase protection for migrant workers, the KSP suggested reinforcing the regulation for the placement of migrant workers, who will work abroad through the procedural or legal process.
KSP conveyed this during a coordination meeting with BP2MI, Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, Manpower Ministry, and Foreign Affairs Ministry in Jakarta on Thursday (January 5).
Moeldoko also advised reducing potential obstacles in government regulations that can lead candidates of migrant workers to eventually choose non-procedural paths.
"Hopefully, the existing rules will not burden candidates of migrant workers. The rules must be implemented effectively by considering many parties, both domestically and abroad. Therefore, KSP expects that there will be a revision of BP2MI's Regulation No. 9 of 2020," he explained.
KSP also recommended providing ease of financing for migrant workers' placement, as a preventive measure against PMI choosing the illegal and unsafe path to work overseas.
There needs to be a sorting between pre-placement and placement costs that are not only paid by prospective migrant workers and employers but also borne by the government and other non-binding financial resources, the KSP stated.
So far, the PMI placement cost is still paid by the employer. However, the government, both central and regional, is urged to assist in the pre-employment fees, such as for job training, issuance of the certificate of competency, medical examination, and social security registration.