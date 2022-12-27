English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Jokowi to Inaugurate New Navy Chief

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 December 2022 14:56
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is set to inaugurate the Chief of Staff of Indonesian Navy (KSAL). 
 
The inauguration ceremony will be held at the State Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
 
"The inauguration of the KSAL, God willing, will be tomorrow," said Jokowi at the Pujasera Market, Subang, West Java on Tuesday, 27 December 2022.
 
Unfortunately, he did not reveal the name of the military official who would occupy the position. The position of KSAL has been vacant since December 19 when Admiral Yudo Margono was appointed as the National Defense Forces (TNI) Commander.
 
In Jakarya, Presidenial Chief of Staff Moeldoko also declined to comment on who would serve as the Navy Chief of Staff.

"Just wait," Moeldoko said.
 
(WAH)

