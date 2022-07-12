English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Active Cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta Down to 10,462

Hilda Julaika • 12 July 2022 13:52
Jakarta: The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta Special Capital Region reached 10,462 on Monday.
 
It was slighly decreased by 356 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number of active cases in Jakarta reached 10,462," said Head of Disease Control and Prevention of the Jakarta Provincial Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, in a written statement on Tuesday.
 
The positivity rate or percentage of positive cases in the past week in Jakarta was 13 percent. 

This figure is far from the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) which stipulates the percentage of positive cases of no more than 5 percent.
 
"We also urge the public to be aware of the transmission of the Covid-19 virus because the pandemic is not over yet," she said.
 
"3T efforts (testing, tracing, and treatment) continue to be intensified and the COVID-19 vaccination is also still ongoing with a wider scope," she added.
 
(WAH)
