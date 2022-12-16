Cianjur Quake Death Toll Recorded at 602: District Head

According to Cianjur District Head Herman Suherman, the number of residents killed by the quake had been verified based on names and addresses.
"I have received complete data of casualties from 13 sub-districts. The death toll from the recent quake, based on names and addresses, has reached 602," Suherman noted in a statement that ANTARA quoted here, Friday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
A total of 397 of the 602 dead victims were found in Cugenang Sub-district, he remarked, adding that several of them died owing to fallen remnants of collapsed buildings.
"The district administration has coordinated with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) regarding the latest death toll," he remarked.
Suherman said the latest death toll had also been reported to the Social Affairs Ministry to enable the heirs of dead victims to receive compensation.
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake had jolted Cianjur District in West Java Province on November 21 at 1:21 p.m. local time.
According to the Cianjur district administration, the number of houses brought down and severely damaged by the recent earthquake had increased to 8,151.
"The number of severely damaged houses has increased, from 7,817 to 8,151 units. They all have been verified," Secretary of the Cianjur District Government Cecep Alamsyah stated on December 4.
Alamsyah said the number of houses suffering moderate damages had also increased, from 10,589 to 11,210 units.
The number of houses with mild damages also went up, from 17,195 to 18,469 units, he remarked, adding that the earthquake had also severely damaged 525 school buildings, 269 houses of worship, 14 healthcare facilities, and 17 office buildings.
According to Alamsyah, the government has prepared 2.5 hectares of land in Sirnagalih Village to be used for building 200 earthquake-resistant houses.
Meanwhile, the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) has planned to build 500 units of temporary housing for Cianjur District's residents whose houses were brought down and severely damaged by the recent deadly earthquake. The temporary housing would be built in two villages in Cugenang Sub-district and Nagrak Village in Cianjur Sub-district, Coordinator of the PMI-Cianjur Office's Disaster Emergency Response Unit Fajar Aciana noted in a recent statement.