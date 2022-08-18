English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 157,317. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 157,317. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 4,039 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 August 2022 17:44
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 4,039 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,301,523.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,250 to 6,092,306.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 157,317.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
New Rupiah Banknotes' Issuance Form of National Pride: Finance Minister

New Rupiah Banknotes' Issuance Form of National Pride: Finance Minister

English
finance
Food Prices in Indonesia Now Relatively Stable: Minister

Food Prices in Indonesia Now Relatively Stable: Minister

English
inflation
Jokowi Asks Regional Heads to Fight Inflation

Jokowi Asks Regional Heads to Fight Inflation

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jurnalis Rusia Penentang Perang di Ukraina Dijatuhi Hukuman Tahanan Rumah
Internasional

Jurnalis Rusia Penentang Perang di Ukraina Dijatuhi Hukuman Tahanan Rumah

KPU: Lembaga Survei Mesti Terdaftar
Nasional

KPU: Lembaga Survei Mesti Terdaftar

BRI Liga 1: PSIS Jinakkan Persik
Olahraga

BRI Liga 1: PSIS Jinakkan Persik

Tak Lagi Gunakan Istilah 'PUEBI', Badan Bahasa Kembali Pakai 'EYD'
Pendidikan

Tak Lagi Gunakan Istilah 'PUEBI', Badan Bahasa Kembali Pakai 'EYD'

Menhub Bakal Utak-atik Harga Tiket Pesawat
Ekonomi

Menhub Bakal Utak-atik Harga Tiket Pesawat

3 Fitur Baru WhatsApp Voice Note, Ngobrol Tanpa Ngetik
Teknologi

3 Fitur Baru WhatsApp Voice Note, Ngobrol Tanpa Ngetik

Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter Kembali Mejeng, Kapan Dijualnya?
Otomotif

Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter Kembali Mejeng, Kapan Dijualnya?

Setelah 12 Tahun Berpisah, Kikan dan Ervin Resmi Kembali Bergabung dengan Band Cokelat
Hiburan

Setelah 12 Tahun Berpisah, Kikan dan Ervin Resmi Kembali Bergabung dengan Band Cokelat

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!