4,051 Covid-19 Patients Recover Beyond New Cases

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients who were declared cured rose sharply, reaching 4,051 people. "So 6,236,021 patients have recovered," wrote the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, Thursday, September 22, 2022.
The number of patients who died from Covid-19 increased by 18 today. So there are 157,966 deaths due to the virus.
Meanwhile, active cases decreased by 1,907 to 23,503 people. Covid-19 has spread to 34 provinces and 510 regencies/cities.
The Covid-19 Handling Task Force said the condition of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia was getting under control. The public is advised not to relax their vigilance against the spread of the virus.
This vigilance can be realized through the discipline of health protocols (prokes). The trick is to wear a mask properly and correctly, keep your distance, and wash your hands with soap. Then, increase coverage of the third dose of vaccine.