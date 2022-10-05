Putri Candrawathi Moved to Salemba Detention Center

"The point is that the Attorney General's Office (AGO) has the authority to do so," said Putri's attorney, Arman Hanis, here on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
"Mrs. PC will cooperate," said Putri's lawyer.
According to Arman, espite being detained, Putri does not ask to take her child.
Her youngest son, who is under 2 years old, is at home.
Putri is the wife of former Head of Internal Affairs Division of the National Police, Ferdy Sambo, who is also a suspect in the murder case of Brigadier J.
Besides Putri and Ferdy, the law enforcement agency has also named three other suspects: Putri's driver, Kuat Ma'ruf, and Ferdy's aides Bripka Ricky Rizal and Bharada Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumiu.
The five suspects were charged with Article 340 of the Criminal Code on Premeditated Murder as well as Article 338 of the Criminal Code on Murder, in conjunction with Articles 55 and 56 of the Criminal Code.
The maximum penalty is the death penalty.