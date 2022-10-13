President Jokowi Launches IndoVac COVID-19 Vaccine

President Jokowi believes that in the future Indonesia will be more independent and have strong resilience in the health sector.
"This must continue to be encouraged so that it really generates large revenues for the country and we have independence, true independence, in this matter," said President Jokowi when launching Indovac in Bandung, West Java, Thursday, October 13, 2022.
PT Bio Farma as the producer of Indovac has set a target of producing 20 million doses by the end of this year.
For next year, the vaccine manufacturer is projected to produce 40 million doses.
"However, if the market still needs more, Bio Farma can produce up to 120 million doses of vaccine," said the Head of State.
With the launch of IndoVac by Bio Farma, it is certain that the Pharmaceutical company will be increasingly respected in the internatioal state.
Annually, the company has the ability to produce three billion doses of vaccines for polio, influenza, measles, meningitis and other diseases.
The vaccines are exported to 152 countries in the world.
"For the polio vaccine alone, Bio Farma controls 70 percent of the world market share. This is extraordinary. Indeed, many people do not know, do not know, that Bio Farma can produce three billion doses of vaccine per year and is among the top five vaccine manufacturers in the world," he said.