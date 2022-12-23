Jokowi Inaugurates Ciawi, Sukamahi Dams in West Java

"I inaugurate the Ciawi Dam in Bogor District today," the head of state noted while turning the sluice wheels on the two dams in Bogor, West Java, Friday.
During the inauguration, Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljono; Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Hadi Tjahjanto; West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil; and Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono.
The president outlined the three major problems of floods, traffic jams, and spatial planning faced by Jakarta.
"Now, we are here to handle the flood problems. Floods in Jakarta, whoever the governor is, he must be consistent in completing the normalization of 13 rivers in Jakarta," he emphasized.
Apart from that, Jokowi accentuated the need for pumping management of reservoirs in Jakarta as well as the construction of a sea wall and even a bigger one, the giant seaworld.
"This problem must be resolved. If these three things are not completed, then Jakarta will not be able to get over the flood problems. Whoever the governor is, he must be consistent in completing what I said earlier," Jokowi remarked.
Moreover, the master plan for handling floods in Jakarta is with the Jakarta Provincial Development Planning, Research and Development Agency (Bappeda) and the PUPR Ministry.
"Also, the work of the Ciliwung canal leading to BKT (East Flood Canal) must be completed immediately," he noted.
The president stated that Ciawi Dam was a dry dam whose construction had started in 2016, with a budget of Rp1.3 trillion, to accommodate approximately 6.05 million cubic meters of water.
"Ciawi and Sukamahi Dams could reduce (the flow rates of water), from 464 million cubic meters to 318 million cubic meters. More or less later, 12 urban villages will no longer be affected because there are the Ciawi and Sukamahi Dams," he stated.
The head of state also urged Acting Governor Hartono and Governor Kamil to address the persistent problem of flooding in Jakarta.
"We have resolved the reservoir needs. We still have homework regarding the normalization of 13 rivers in Jakarta, the Ciliwung canal to BKT, the sea wall, the giant seaworld, as well as management of the existing pumps with better management," Jokowi remarked.
Sukamahi Dam was built on 5.23 hectares of land and is targeted to reduce the flow rates of water by 15.47 cubic meters per second. The dam construction work conducted by PT. Wijaya Karya and Basuki KSO cost Rp464.93 billion. The dam reduces water runoff from several river branches, such as the Sukabirus River, that flow into Ciliwung River.
Meanwhile, Ciawi Dam has an inundation area of up to 39.40 hectares and storage volume of up to 6.05 million cubic meters. The dam, with a capacity of 111.75 cubic meters per second, can reduce the flow rates of water in Ciliwung River before it reaches Jakarta. The cost to construct Ciawi Dam reached Rp798.70 billion and was conducted by PT. Brantas Abipraya and PT. Sacna.
Apart from serving as flood controllers, the two dams can also be used as tourist attractions or ecotourism parks.