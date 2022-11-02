Death Toll from Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Indonesia Reaches 178: Health Minister

As of November 1, the death toll from acute kidney injury in children reached 178. The acute kidney injury cases are believed to be caused by medicinal syrup products containing dangerous chemicals, namely ethylene glycol (EG), diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol butyl ether (EGBE).
"178 of the 325 patients have died, or around 54 percent," said Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
However, Budi conveyed that the mortality rate was considered to be decreasing. Previously, the mortality rate of acute kidney failure cases reached 64 percent.
"It was decreasing compared to the previous period," he said.
Previously, Budi explained that the total number of cases of acute kidney injury in children has reached 325. The increase in acute kidney injury cases started in August 2022.
