Number of Acute Kidney Injury Cases in Indonesia Reaches 304

"Until yesterday, the number of AKI cases in Indonesia was 304 cases and those who are still being treated across Indonesia are 36 cases, 159 people died (52 percent), and 99 have recovered," he informed.
The 304 cases are spread across 27 provinces, with the most cases recorded in Jakarta at 74, he said during an online press conference on videoconferencing platform Zoom on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, East Jakarta has reported 25 cases, West Jakarta 22, South Jakarta 15, and North Jakarta 12 cases.
Of the total patients in East Jakarta, 7 have died, 6 are undergoing treatment, and 12 have recovered. In West Jakarta, 13 patients have died and 9 have recovered.
In South Jakarta, 3 patients have died, 4 are undergoing treatment, and 8 have recovered. In North Jakarta, 6 people have died, 1 is receiving treatment, and 5 have recovered.
"Most of them are treated in Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital Jakarta," he added.
Meanwhile, Aceh has reported 14 cases, comprising 2 deaths and 12 recoveries.
Bali has recorded 11 cases, comprising 4 deaths and 7 recoveries. Banten has registered 8 cases, with 2 patients dying, 1 undergoing treatment, and 5 making a complete recovery.
In West Java, Bekasi city has reported 7 cases, with 2 patients dying, 1 undergoing treatment, and 4 recovering from acute kidney injury.
Meanwhile, Bekasi district has recorded 6 cases, with 2 patients undergoing treatment and 4 making a recovery. Further, Depok has 6 cases, with 4 deaths and 2 recoveries.
The highest death toll has been recorded in the 1–5 age group at 106. Meanwhile, 21 children under the age of one have died of acute kidney injury.
Moreover, 23 children aged 6–10 and 9 children in the 11–18 age group have succumbed to AKI.
Based on age group, the patients are dominated by children in the age range of 1 to 5 with 173 cases recorded, followed by children less than a year old (46 cases), children aged 6 to 10 years (43 cases), and children aged 11 to 18 years (42 cases).
"The number of male and female patients is almost the same with men 59 percent and women 41 percent," Syahril informed.