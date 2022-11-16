English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
    The MoU outlines the collaboration between Indonesia and the WHO. (Photo: medcom.id)
    The MoU outlines the collaboration between Indonesia and the WHO. (Photo: medcom.id)

    Indonesia, WHO Sign MoU on Multilateral Training Center

    Antara • 16 November 2022 12:57
    Jakarta: Indonesia and the World Health Organization (WHO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a multilateral training center and an emergency medical team (EMT) for dealing with future health emergencies.
     
    The MoU, which was signed in Bali on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, outlines the collaboration between Indonesia and the WHO, based on guidelines set by the Defense Ministry and the Health Ministry.
     
    The guidance also aligns with President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) directive to control COVID-19 and other health security concerns.

    Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


    The establishment of the training center is aimed at increasing the capacity of Indonesia and other Asian countries in responding to health emergencies quickly.
     
    In its statement, the WHO said that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted several gaps in the national capacity, especially the readiness of personnel in terms of expertise and the ability to reach all regions.
     
    The multilateral training center will provide additional training packages, including simulation exercises for Indonesia and other countries.
     
    The training will cover a wide range of areas, such as managing public health emergencies, medical and logistical management, and the medical, social, and economic impacts of health emergencies.
     
    As part of the goals of the EMT 2030 strategy, each country is required to build its capacity to respond quickly and effectively to national emergencies by leveraging regional and sub-regional capacities to support vulnerable communities.
     
    Meanwhile, Indonesia's Health Ministry will play a vital role in bridging the adaptation of EMT standards to local contexts as well as supporting knowledge exchange with other countries to strengthen EMT capacity globally.
     
    The training center in Indonesia will be located at the Republic of Indonesia Defense University or RIDU.
     
    The MoU on its establishment was signed by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
     
    The initiative is supported by the WHO Headquarters, the WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia, and WHO Indonesia.

     
    (WAH)

    LEAVE A COMMENT
    LOADING
    TERKAIT
    Indonesian President Joko Widodo and US President Joe Biden. (Photo: White House/State Dept)

    Pandemic Fund Needs More Contributions to Function Optimally: Indonesian President

    Indonesia Adds 7,893 Daily COVID-19 Cases

    Indonesia Adds 4,408 Daily COVID-19 Cases

    BACA JUGA
    APEC Members Urged to Promote Green Recovery

    APEC Members Urged to Promote Green Recovery

    English
    APEC
    5.6 Magnitude Quake Rocks Enggano

    5.6 Magnitude Quake Rocks Enggano

    English
    earthquake
    G20 Leaders Say Diplomacy, Dialogue are Vital

    G20 Leaders Say Diplomacy, Dialogue are Vital

    English
    G20
    MORE
    BERITA LAINNYA
    Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya
    Teknologi

    Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya

    Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang
    Otomotif

    Chery Amankan Stok Suku Cadang dengan Bangun Gudang

    Kemenkeu: Kinerja Ekspor Meningkat Bukit Pemulihan Ekonomi Merata
    Ekonomi

    Kemenkeu: Kinerja Ekspor Meningkat Bukit Pemulihan Ekonomi Merata

    Tok! Jokowi Resmi Serahkan Presidensi G20 Kepada India
    Internasional

    Tok! Jokowi Resmi Serahkan Presidensi G20 Kepada India

    Gempa 5.6 Magnitudo Guncang Enggano Bengkulu
    Nasional

    Gempa 5.6 Magnitudo Guncang Enggano Bengkulu

    Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022
    Olahraga

    Messi: Prancis dan Brasil jadi Ancaman Besar di Piala Dunia 2022

    Ratusan Mahasiswa IPB Terjerat Pinjol, Rektor: Ada Dugaan Penipuan
    Pendidikan

    Ratusan Mahasiswa IPB Terjerat Pinjol, Rektor: Ada Dugaan Penipuan

    Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!
    Hiburan

    Pesona Maudy Ayunda Berbatik di G20, Cantik Banget!

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
    Properti

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
    Rona

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

    social
    FOLLOW US

    Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

    HOT ISSUE

    Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

    unblock notif

    Peringatan!