The disease has a probability of entering Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Readies 2 Laboratories to Conduct Monkeypox Examination

Antara • 28 July 2022 14:56
Jakarta: The Health Ministry has readied two laboratory facilities to carry out epidemiological investigations of monkeypox, including conducting examinations to detect the virus that caused the disease, which is classified as a zoonosis.
 
"Two laboratories -- the Infectious Disease Research Laboratory Prof. Dr. Sri Oemijati BKPK by the Health Ministry and at the IPB Primate Animal Study Center, Bogor -- had been prepared to conduct future examination on monkeypox," a spokesperson of the Health Ministry, Mohammad Syahril, stated in Jakarta, Thursday.
 
Syahril remarked that the two laboratory facilities were ready to examine samples from patients suspected of having contracted monkeypox in order to detect disease transmission at an early stage.

The spokesperson later noted the Indonesian government will add 10 laboratories in strategic areas to support efforts to track massive cases of disease transmission.
 
In addition to setting up laboratory facilities, the Ministry of Health has readied antivirals and vaccines to suppress monkeypox transmission, Syahril added.
 
"We had coordinated with the international community that has done vaccines and treatments for this disease," Syahril disclosed.
 
Since monkeypox spread to several countries, the Ministry of Health has monitored developments and collected information on the transmission and made efforts to increase public awareness of the risks of the disease.
 
Monkeypox is a zoonosis disease caused by viral infection of the genus Orthopoxviridae.
 
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded more than 18 thousand cases of monkeypox in 78 countries and has declared a public health emergency status due to the transmission of the disease.
 
This status requires each country to respond quickly to disease transmission by implementing prevention, control, and treatment measures.
 
Syahril reminded the public to increase awareness of monkeypox transmission by complying with strict health protocols and implementing a clean and healthy lifestyle (PHBS) to avoid disease transmission.
 
The government has sent out a circular to all airlines, land, and sea transportation managers, as well as hospitals, health centers, and other health care facilities to increase awareness of monkeypox transmission.
 
"This disease has a probability of entering our country, and we must be ready," he added.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!