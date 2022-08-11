English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Conducts Work Visit to Central Java

Andhika Prasetyo • 11 August 2022 12:16
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his entourage departed for Central Java Province today. 
 
The Head of State will carry out several activities, including reviewing the development of dwarf coconut plantations.
 
President Jokowi and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta at around 07.30 local time. 
 
After arriving at the Adi Soemarmo TNI AU Base in Boyolali Regency, President Jokowi will go directly to Giriroto Village.
 
"There, the President will review the development of dwarf coconut plantations as well as plant dwarf coconuts and intercrops with local farmers," said Bey Machmudin, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, in a written statement, Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


President Jokowi is also scheduled to carry out similar activities in Sanggang Village, Bulu District, Sukoharjo Regency, Central Java.
 
The Head of State will return to Jakarta on Thursday evening.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
South Korea Contributes $2.1 Million in Support of Palestine Refugees

South Korea Contributes $2.1 Million in Support of Palestine Refugees

English
south korea
Police to Probe Ferdy Sambo as Suspect

Police to Probe Ferdy Sambo as Suspect

English
police
UN Agency Urges Developing Countries to Curb Cryptocurrencies

UN Agency Urges Developing Countries to Curb Cryptocurrencies

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Megawati Setuju Ratu Kalinyamat Jadi Pahlawan Nasional
Nasional

Megawati Setuju Ratu Kalinyamat Jadi Pahlawan Nasional

GIIAS 2022 Dibuka, Jadi Momentum Pertumbuhan Industri Otomotif
Otomotif

GIIAS 2022 Dibuka, Jadi Momentum Pertumbuhan Industri Otomotif

Mendag Pastikan Harga Mi Instan Tak Naik Tiga Kali Lipat
Ekonomi

Mendag Pastikan Harga Mi Instan Tak Naik Tiga Kali Lipat

Tower of Fantasy Rilis Hari Ini, Pesaing Genshin Impact
Teknologi

Tower of Fantasy Rilis Hari Ini, Pesaing Genshin Impact

Konser Dream Theater Sukses, Jordan Rudess Mainkan Lagu
Hiburan

Konser Dream Theater Sukses, Jordan Rudess Mainkan Lagu "Bengawan Solo"

Kim Jong-un Nyatakan Kemenangan Korut Melawan Covid-19
Internasional

Kim Jong-un Nyatakan Kemenangan Korut Melawan Covid-19

Mengenal Situs Purbakala Sangiran, Warisan Budaya Nusantara yang Mendunia
Pendidikan

Mengenal Situs Purbakala Sangiran, Warisan Budaya Nusantara yang Mendunia

Real Madrid Juara Piala Super Eropa
Olahraga

Real Madrid Juara Piala Super Eropa

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!