Jokowi Conducts Work Visit to Central Java

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his entourage departed for Central Java Province today.
The Head of State will carry out several activities, including reviewing the development of dwarf coconut plantations.
President Jokowi and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta at around 07.30 local time.
After arriving at the Adi Soemarmo TNI AU Base in Boyolali Regency, President Jokowi will go directly to Giriroto Village.
"There, the President will review the development of dwarf coconut plantations as well as plant dwarf coconuts and intercrops with local farmers," said Bey Machmudin, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, in a written statement, Thursday, August 11, 2022.
President Jokowi is also scheduled to carry out similar activities in Sanggang Village, Bulu District, Sukoharjo Regency, Central Java.
The Head of State will return to Jakarta on Thursday evening.