Indonesia Adds 335 COVID-19 Cases

From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 785 to 5,888,571.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 156,438.
COVID-19 SummitThe United States as first COVID Summit Chair, Belize, as CARICOM Chair; Germany, holding the G7 Presidency; Indonesia, holding the G20 Presidency; and Senegal as African Union Chair, will co-host the second Global COVID-19 Summit, which will be held virtually on May 12, 2022.
The Summit will redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats.
This Summit follows the first Global COVID-19 Summit convened by the United States on September 22, 2021.