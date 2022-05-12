English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 156,438. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 335 COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 May 2022 18:03
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 335 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,049,876.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 785 to 5,888,571.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 156,438.

COVID-19 Summit

The United States as first COVID Summit Chair, Belize, as CARICOM Chair; Germany, holding the G7 Presidency; Indonesia, holding the G20 Presidency; and Senegal as African Union Chair, will co-host the second Global COVID-19 Summit, which will be held virtually on May 12, 2022. 
 
The Summit will redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats.
 
This Summit follows the first Global COVID-19 Summit convened by the United States on September 22, 2021.
 
(WAH)
Over 165.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Indonesia's Borobudur Temple to Host Vesak Day Commemoration

Most Acute Hepatitis Patients in Jakarta Aged Under 16: Vice Governor

