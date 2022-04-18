Indonesia Records $4.53 Billion Trade Surplus in March 2022

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) today announced that Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD 4.53 billion in March 2022.
Last month, Indonesia's export value reached USD26.50 billion and the country's import value stood at USD21.97 billion.
Head of BPS Margo Yuwono said Indonesia's trade balance still recorded a positive performance to date.
According to him, last month's trade balance surplus was the 23rd in a row since May 2020.
"So in March 2022, Indonesia still recorded a trade surplus of USD 4.53 billion," he said in a video conference on Monday, April 18, 2022.
Margo added that non-oil and gas commodities that contributed to the trade balance surplus in March 2022 were, among others, mineral fuel HS 27, animal and vegetable fats and oils HS 15, as well as iron and steel HS72.