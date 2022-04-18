English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
BPS (Photo: MI)
BPS (Photo: MI)

Indonesia Records $4.53 Billion Trade Surplus in March 2022

English BPS trade palm oil
Eko Nordiansyah • 18 April 2022 13:54
Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) today announced that Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD 4.53 billion in March 2022.
 
Last month, Indonesia's export value reached USD26.50 billion and the country's import value stood at USD21.97 billion.
 
Head of BPS Margo Yuwono said Indonesia's trade balance still recorded a positive performance to date. 
 
According to him, last month's trade balance surplus was the 23rd in a row since May 2020.
 
"So in March 2022, Indonesia still recorded a trade surplus of USD 4.53 billion," he said in a video conference on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Margo added that non-oil and gas commodities that contributed to the trade balance surplus in March 2022 were, among others, mineral fuel HS 27, animal and vegetable fats and oils HS 15, as well as iron and steel HS72.
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Posts $9.33 Billion Trade Surplus in First Quarter of 2022

Indonesia Posts $9.33 Billion Trade Surplus in First Quarter of 2022

English
trade
Indonesia Has Tremendous Potential to Gain from Digital Economy: Report

Indonesia Has Tremendous Potential to Gain from Digital Economy: Report

English
indonesian economy
WFP, Germany Cooperate to Support Families in Iraq

WFP, Germany Cooperate to Support Families in Iraq

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Grup Telkom dan Netflix Gelar Paket Khusus, Mulai dari Rp62 Ribu
Teknologi

Grup Telkom dan Netflix Gelar Paket Khusus, Mulai dari Rp62 Ribu

Gara-Gara Perang, Neraca Perdagangan RI Defisit dengan Rusia dan Ukraina
Ekonomi

Gara-Gara Perang, Neraca Perdagangan RI Defisit dengan Rusia dan Ukraina

Lowongan Kerja BUMN di Perum Bulog, Begini Cara Daftarnya
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja BUMN di Perum Bulog, Begini Cara Daftarnya

NII di Sumbar Berencana Lengserkan Pemerintah Jelang Pemilu 2024
Nasional

NII di Sumbar Berencana Lengserkan Pemerintah Jelang Pemilu 2024

Grup Musik Debu Alami Kecelakaan Maut, 2 Orang Tewas
Hiburan

Grup Musik Debu Alami Kecelakaan Maut, 2 Orang Tewas

Shanghai Umumkan 3 Kematian Pertama Covid-19 di Tengah Lockdown
Internasional

Shanghai Umumkan 3 Kematian Pertama Covid-19 di Tengah Lockdown

Mudik Jangan Pakai Motor, Manfaatkan Program Mudik Bareng
Otomotif

Mudik Jangan Pakai Motor, Manfaatkan Program Mudik Bareng

Tim Atletik Indonesia Sabet Dua Emas dan Dua Perak di Singapura
Olahraga

Tim Atletik Indonesia Sabet Dua Emas dan Dua Perak di Singapura

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!