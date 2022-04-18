English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 37 to 155,903. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Logs 559 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 April 2022 17:33
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 559 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,040,432
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 7,831 to 5,833,560.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 37 to 155,903.

COVID-19 Assistance

Last week, The World Health Organization (WHO), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) launched their new Trilateral COVID-19 Technical Assistance Platform.
 
The Trilateral COVID-19 Technical Assistance Platform is part of the existing trilateral collaboration framework between WHO, WIPO and WTO, as agreed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WIPO Director General Daren Tang, and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in their meeting on June 15, 2021 and reaffirmed on February 1, 2022.  
 
The three organizations are committed to working closely together to help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating human, social and economic impacts.
 
(WAH)
