Indonesia Logs 559 New COVID-19 Cases

From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 7,831 to 5,833,560.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 37 to 155,903.
COVID-19 AssistanceLast week, The World Health Organization (WHO), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) launched their new Trilateral COVID-19 Technical Assistance Platform.
The Trilateral COVID-19 Technical Assistance Platform is part of the existing trilateral collaboration framework between WHO, WIPO and WTO, as agreed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WIPO Director General Daren Tang, and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in their meeting on June 15, 2021 and reaffirmed on February 1, 2022.
The three organizations are committed to working closely together to help overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating human, social and economic impacts.