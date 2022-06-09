English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 156,635. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 156,635. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Logs 556 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 covid-19 cases indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 June 2022 16:52
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 556 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,058,736.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 410 to 5,898,040.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 156,635.

WHO

Reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to Dr Tedros, the trend should be interpreted with caution because many countries have reduced the number of tests they do, which in turn reduces the number of cases they find.  
 
WHO continues to call on all countries to maintain testing and sequencing services, to give a clearer picture of where the virus is spreading, and how it’s changing.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Mamuju Earthquake Damages Some 70 Houses

Mamuju Earthquake Damages Some 70 Houses

English
earthquake
Indonesia, Canada Intensify Cooperation in Employment Sector

Indonesia, Canada Intensify Cooperation in Employment Sector

English
G20
GTRA Summit Should Integrate Efforts to address Land Disputes: President Jokowi

GTRA Summit Should Integrate Efforts to address Land Disputes: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lewat Transformasi Digital, Kemenkeu Hemat Belanja Rp612,45 Triliun
Ekonomi

Lewat Transformasi Digital, Kemenkeu Hemat Belanja Rp612,45 Triliun

Selamat! 552 Orang Lolos Program Beasiswa Santri Berprestasi 2022
Pendidikan

Selamat! 552 Orang Lolos Program Beasiswa Santri Berprestasi 2022

Kabar Baik, Angka Kesembuhan Covid-19 Indonesia Mencapai 97,36%
Nasional

Kabar Baik, Angka Kesembuhan Covid-19 Indonesia Mencapai 97,36%

Shanghai Kembali Lockdown Akibat Covid-19, Beberapa Wilayah Terpengaruh
Internasional

Shanghai Kembali Lockdown Akibat Covid-19, Beberapa Wilayah Terpengaruh

Indonesia Masters: Fajar/Rian Redam Pram/Yere
Olahraga

Indonesia Masters: Fajar/Rian Redam Pram/Yere

Pertamina Lubricants Komitmen Perangi Pelumas Palsu
Otomotif

Pertamina Lubricants Komitmen Perangi Pelumas Palsu

Jadwal Lengkap Konser Musik Jakarta Fair 2022, Hadirkan Noah hingga Jason Ranti
Hiburan

Jadwal Lengkap Konser Musik Jakarta Fair 2022, Hadirkan Noah hingga Jason Ranti

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot
Teknologi

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!