COVID-19 Vaccination Program for Children Aged 6-11 to Begin on December 14: Ministry

Jakarta: Indonesia's COVID-19 vaccination program for children aged 6 to 11 will begin Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has said.
Based on the latest population data, the number of eligible participants is 26.5 million.
According to acting Director General of the Disease Control and Prevention Division of the Health Ministry, dr. Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, the Indonesian government is ready to start the implementation of the program.
"Gradually until next year we will vaccinate all children aged 6 to 11," he said in a press release on Sunday.
For the record, the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI) has issued recommendations for the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged between 6 and 11.
"We want to accelerate the vaccination of all residents in Indonesia and also prevent the transmission of COVID-19," said Director General Maxi.
The implementation of this vaccination will be carried out in stages. 8.8 million people from 106 regencies/cities in 11 provinces have met the government's criteria. The 11 provinces are Banten, Yogyakarta, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, East Kalimantan, Riau Islands, West Nusa Tenggara, North Sulawesi, and Bali.