Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

Jakarta: Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono affirmed that toll and non-toll national roads and bridges are ready to cater to travellers during the Eid al-Fitr exodus period this year.
Through his statement received here on Friday, he said that the ministry's support to maintain road conditions is among the factors that will ease the residents' travel.
"The smoothness of homecoming travel depends on the three aspects of existing infrastructure and facilities, traffic regulation and management, and travellers' behaviour," Hadimuljono stated.
In general, toll and non-toll roads in Java and Sumatra islands are in a fairly good condition, and travellers are expected to travel smoothly during the Eid exodus period, he remarked.
All national roads in Java Island, such as the Pejagan-Purwokerto-Prupuk road section in Central Java, are in good condition, the minister noted while adding that the construction work to the 16-kilometre Lamongan-Gresik road section in East Java had been completed.
"(The road) from Cirebon to Cilacap is ready (to serve travellers). There are three main roads on Java Island, those are the North coast route, Central route, and South Coast route that have a scenic panorama," Hadimuljono remarked.
He pointed out that the construction work of Ploso Bridge in Jombang District, East Java, and the renovation work of Ngaglik Bridge in Lamongan District, East Java, have all been completed.
"Ploso Bridge in Jombang, which we have officiated two weeks ago, is over the River Brantas (and was constructed) to replace the old bridge that shook when crossed and caused traffic, while the Ngaglik Bridge in Lamongan has been opened since last Sunday (Apr 17)," the minister revealed.
Hadimuljono also noted that the improvement work to the Eastern Route national road in South Sumatra had been completed.
"I went there last week, and I had requested five more teams to help repair some 150 potholes on the road, and now, the improvement has been made," he remarked.
Moreover, the minister said that toll roads in Java and Sumatra had been readied to serve travellers during the Eid exodus period.
"For the rest areas, I have instructed relevant authorities to install portable toilets, at least 50 toilets for men and another 50 for women, to prevent queues in rest areas," Hadimuljono noted.
The minister then urged travellers during the Eid exodus period to observe all traffic regulations enforced by the Police's Traffic Corps to ensure a safe trip to their hometowns this year.