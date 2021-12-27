English  
There are 1,768 males and 1,892 females.

3,660 Migrants Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 workers
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 27 December 2021 13:23
Jakarta: As many as 3,660 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
 
"There are 3,660 Indonesian migrant workers who are undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday morning.
 
According to Aris, there are 1,768 males and 1,892 females.
 
Meanwhile, some 488 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 59 from 488.
 
"The number was up by 59,"Aris stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 488 COVID-19 Patients

President Jokowi to Attend Groundbreaking Ceremony of Bali International Hospital

UN Condemns Attack against Civilians in Myanmar's Kayah State

