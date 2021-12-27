3,660 Migrants Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

Jakarta: As many as 3,660 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
"There are 3,660 Indonesian migrant workers who are undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday morning.
According to Aris, there are 1,768 males and 1,892 females.
Meanwhile, some 488 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 59 from 488.
"The number was up by 59,"Aris stated.