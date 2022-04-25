English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The fire destroyed 400 buildings. (Photo: medcom.id)
The fire destroyed 400 buildings. (Photo: medcom.id)

Fire at East Jakarta's Gembong Market Ravages 400 Homes, Shops

English jakarta electricity fire
Antara • 25 April 2022 16:13
Jakarta: A total of 400 homes and shops at the Gembrong Market area in East Jakarta were destroyed by a fire that engulfed the market on Sunday evening, an official confirmed.
 
The East Jakarta Fire Control and Rescue Office's operational department head, Gatot Sulaeman, noted that the total area affected by the fire reached 1,200 square metres.
 
"The fire destroyed 400 buildings, comprising homes and shops, at RT (neighbourhood units) 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of RW (community unit) 01," Sulaeman noted here on Sunday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The fire caused losses estimated to reached Rp1.5 billion (US$103.5 thousand), according to the department head.
 
Sulaeman noted that the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit that occurred in a house.
 
"(When the fire started), the homeowner called out to the neighbours about the fire, and residents promptly attempted to extinguish the flame, yet the fire quickly spiralled out of control and spread to other areas due to most buildings in the market being made of wood," Sulaeman revealed.
 
Sulaeman confirmed that the authority firstly received information about the fire in the Gembrong Market at 9:06 pm local time (UTC +7).
 
A total of 130 firefighting personnel and 32 fire trucks were deployed by the local Fire Control and Rescue Office to control the fire, the office head noted.
 
Sulaeman highlighted that the extensive inferno area impeded efforts to extinguish the fire, as firefighters took a long time to bring the fire under control.
 
"Our first effort to extinguish the fire was made at 9:17 p.m. local time, and the area's cooling process is still ongoing as of 4:30 a.m. local time (today)," he stated.
 
The Gembrong Market, located on Basuki Rachmat Road, Jatinegara, East Jakarta, is known for its main trade commodities of children's toys and accessories.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Governor Ensures Assistance for Gembong Market Merchants

Governor Ensures Assistance for Gembong Market Merchants

English
jakarta
Ministry Readies Single Platform to Integrate Health Applications in Indonesia

Ministry Readies Single Platform to Integrate Health Applications in Indonesia

English
health
Indonesia Initiates OIC Meeting to Discuss Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Indonesia Initiates OIC Meeting to Discuss Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

English
islam
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dampak Perang Rusia-Ukraina, Bahlil Yakin Target Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Masih Tercapai
Ekonomi

Dampak Perang Rusia-Ukraina, Bahlil Yakin Target Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Masih Tercapai

Presiden Tiongkok Minta Macron Tetap di Jalur Strategis Independen
Internasional

Presiden Tiongkok Minta Macron Tetap di Jalur Strategis Independen

Ma'ruf Amin: Percepatan Sertifikasi Tanah Wakaf untuk Menghindari Konflik
Nasional

Ma'ruf Amin: Percepatan Sertifikasi Tanah Wakaf untuk Menghindari Konflik

Pernah <i>Ranking</i> ke-33 di Kelas Kini Jadi Kepala Disdikbud Jawa Tengah
Pendidikan

Pernah Ranking ke-33 di Kelas Kini Jadi Kepala Disdikbud Jawa Tengah

Dikabarkan Mundur, Arya Saloka Makin Berani Sindir Ikatan Cinta: Sinetron Zimbabwe!
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Mundur, Arya Saloka Makin Berani Sindir Ikatan Cinta: Sinetron Zimbabwe!

Gila, Crazy Rich Beli Nomor Pelat Mobil Senilai Rp136 Miliar
Otomotif

Gila, Crazy Rich Beli Nomor Pelat Mobil Senilai Rp136 Miliar

Playoff NBA: Jokic Perpanjang Napas Nuggets
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Jokic Perpanjang Napas Nuggets

Instagram Hadirkan Alat Penggalangan Dana di Reels
Teknologi

Instagram Hadirkan Alat Penggalangan Dana di Reels

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!