Jakarta: A total of 400 homes and shops at the Gembrong Market area in East Jakarta were destroyed by a fire that engulfed the market on Sunday evening, an official confirmed.
The East Jakarta Fire Control and Rescue Office's operational department head, Gatot Sulaeman, noted that the total area affected by the fire reached 1,200 square metres.
"The fire destroyed 400 buildings, comprising homes and shops, at RT (neighbourhood units) 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of RW (community unit) 01," Sulaeman noted here on Sunday.
The fire caused losses estimated to reached Rp1.5 billion (US$103.5 thousand), according to the department head.
Sulaeman noted that the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit that occurred in a house.
"(When the fire started), the homeowner called out to the neighbours about the fire, and residents promptly attempted to extinguish the flame, yet the fire quickly spiralled out of control and spread to other areas due to most buildings in the market being made of wood," Sulaeman revealed.
Sulaeman confirmed that the authority firstly received information about the fire in the Gembrong Market at 9:06 pm local time (UTC +7).
A total of 130 firefighting personnel and 32 fire trucks were deployed by the local Fire Control and Rescue Office to control the fire, the office head noted.
Sulaeman highlighted that the extensive inferno area impeded efforts to extinguish the fire, as firefighters took a long time to bring the fire under control.
"Our first effort to extinguish the fire was made at 9:17 p.m. local time, and the area's cooling process is still ongoing as of 4:30 a.m. local time (today)," he stated.
The Gembrong Market, located on Basuki Rachmat Road, Jatinegara, East Jakarta, is known for its main trade commodities of children's toys and accessories.