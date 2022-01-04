English  
The terrorist have been identified with the initials AP.
East Indonesia Mujahidin Militant Shot Dead: Police

English terrorism indonesian government police
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 04 January 2022 15:34
Jakarta: The Madago Raya Task Force (Satgas) shot one terrorist in Poso region, Central Sulawesi Province, the National Police said on Tuesday. 
 
According to the National Police spokesperson Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo, the terrorist have been identified with the initials AP, a member of East Indonesia Mujahidin (MIT) group.
 
The terrorist, the police official said, was shot dead after he tried to attack the Madago Raya Task Force officers.
 
"Yes, that's right (AP was shot dead)," said the spokesman on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
 
"More information will be disclosed by the Central Sulawesi Regional Police Chief," he stated.

The Madago Raya Task operation, a counterterrorism operation in Central Sulawesi province, has been extended by the Indonesian government in 2022. 
 
(WAH)
