Australia to Share Additional 7.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine with Indonesia

Canberra: Australia plans to share a further 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with Indonesia as the two countries deepen their cooperation on fostering a shared regional recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.The additional doses committed brings the Australian Government’s total pledge to 10 million doses for Indonesia from the country’s supply.On Thursday, 1.2 million of these doses will arrive in Indonesia, bringing Australia's total shared to date to 3.4 million, with more deliveries planned soon."These commitments, together with a $107 million vaccine procurement through UNICEF will deliver over 20 million doses to Indonesia under our health partnership to support Indonesia’s national vaccine rollout," said Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne in a press release on Wednesday."Supporting equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for our region and ensuring their safe roll out are the highest priorities for Australia. Australia has committed to supply up to 60 million doses to the Indo-Pacific by the end of 2022. Nearly 7.2 million of these doses will have been delivered to countries across the Indo-Pacific by the end of this week," she explained.Australia has also committed more than $25 million in emergency assistance for Indonesia in 2021.This has included the delivery of a $12 million package of oxygen-related and other medical supplies, as well as a commitment of $13 million to expand work with NGOs, UN agencies, community organisations and provincial governments to support Indonesia’s local health response and enhanced community resilience.