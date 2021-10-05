Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for a shift in Indonesia's defense policy during the celebration of the 76th anniversary of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) that took place at the courtyard of the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday."I asserted once more that we need to shift away from the defense spending policy to defense investment policy," President Jokowi said at the TNI anniversary celebration which was livened up with a show of a so called "Trimatra flight" from eight helicopters owned by the Indonesian army, navy, and air force.The participating choppers, including three AH-64 E Apache attack helicopters, carried the Red-and-White flag and TNI flag.President Jokowi emphasized the need for a long-term, systematic, consistent, and sustainable policy. Jokowi also advocated for continuous adoption and innovation of the latest technology.In addition, he encouraged the nation to become more active within the consortium of the global defense industry, uphold the spirit of independence, and strengthen the domestic industry in order to a realize a more resilient Indonesia.In his statement, Jokowi admitted that Indonesia is still under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic."If we liken it to a war, then our current fight against COVID-19 is like a continuous war, a war that drains away our energy, mind, and spirit," he noted.Fighting this war requires alertness, speed, and synergy, as well as the use of science and technology, he added."Our success in handling COVID-19 is inseparable from TNI's big role," Jokowi remarked.He lauded TNI for its professionalism in conducting its duties, its capability individually and a unit, as well as in the use of science and technology.The ceremony were also attended by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, TNI Commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Coordinating Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army General Andika Perkasa, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, and other officials.