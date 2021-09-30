English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

BNPB Hands Out 5,000 Masks Before National Sports Week Opening

English sports papua province health protocols
Antara • 30 September 2021 15:17
Papua: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), through the Health Protocol Sub-Task Force of the XX National Sports Week (PON) for Jayapura, distributed five thousand face masks at Sentani International Airport to bolster implementation of health protocols.
 
"This mask distribution program is very appropriate to be implemented here, especially since some residents are still not wearing masks," PON XX Ambassador Fatma noted in a written statement quoted from the official InfoPublik website here, Thursday.
 
The local residents positively welcomed the face mask distribution program being implemented by volunteers, she said. Apart from distributing face masks, the volunteers also disseminated information on health protocols to people in the Sentani International Airport area.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The people were informed about wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining social distance, reducing mobility, and avoiding crowds.
 
"These volunteers, who joined from various organizations, are tasked with distributing five thousand cloth masks through the Mask Booth Program," Fatma remarked.
 
The PON XX ambassador remarked that the implementation of health protocols ahead of the opening of the Papua PON had gone smoothly despite the need to still improve the public's compliance. Hence, Fatma affirmed that her side was striving to increase public awareness on following health protocols through the mask booth and mask car programs.
 
Apart from Jayapura District, the BNPB had also strengthened the implementation of health protocols in the three other areas of Jayapura City, Mimika District, and Merauke District.
 
Overall, the BNPB had distributed a total of 189,900 face masks since Sunday (Sept 26) in a bid to strengthen health protocols ahead of the PON opening.
 
The opening ceremony of the PON XX National Games is scheduled to take place on October 2, 2021, at the Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura, with a theme focused on showcasing the natural beauty of Papua.
 
The XX National Sports Week (PON) 2021 in Papua will be held in Jayapura City and the districts of Jayapura, Mimika, and Merauke on October 2-15, 2021. At least 6,400 athletes and 3,500 officials from 34 provinces across Indonesia are expected to participate in Papua's PON National Games that will feature 37 events.

 
(WAH)
