Govt Encourages National, International Sports Events in Papua

Mimika: Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali has said that his ministry is committed to encouraging the organization of national and international sports events in Papua Province after the XX National Sport Week (PON).“The Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to maximally encourage national and international sports activities (to be held) in Papua," the minister said at the Mikima Sports Center here on Monday.Regarding the national sports events that can be held in Papua, he mentioned the national championship (Kejurnas), which is one level below the PON.“For example, the national championship, we will surely encourage it to be held in Papua because the facilities (in Papua) are excellent,” he said.The minister then highlighted the importance of the regional government's role in holding such events and managing the sports facilities that have been provided.Meanwhile, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir invited all parties to work together for sports development in Papua by managing sports facilities that have been provided through the PON."As stated by the Minister of Youth and Sports, indeed we all have to work together. Not everything has to be done only by the central government. We need to do it together," he said.Therefore, the regional governments are expected to manage the PON assets well by holding events supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and also the Ministry of SOEs, he added.So far, he said, the Indonesian government has also built many sports facilities, including stadiums in various regions.“The key is how the regional governments collaborate with sports organizations to hold(sports) events," he remarked.