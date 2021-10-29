English  
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
South Jakarta Cautions Residents of Heavy Rain-Triggered Landslides

English jakarta disaster landslides
Antara • 29 October 2021 20:20
Jakarta: The South Jakarta Water Resources Office (SDA) has urged residents to be wary of the possibility of landslides occurring in several areas due to heavy rainfall in Jakarta.
 
Head of the South Jakarta SDA Office, Mustajab, has informed that so far, his team had not found any area that had experienced landslides during the high precipitation season.
 
"Hopefully, there would be no landslide. I have conveyed to the sub-district and village heads that the slopes in Setu, Ciliwung, and Lenggong are prone to landslides," Mustajab noted in his statement here on Friday.

Earlier, through its official Instagram account, the Jakarta Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) had announced that some areas in South Jakarta were forecast to experience ground movements.
 
Eight sub-districts of South Jakarta -- Cilandak, Jagakarsa, Kebayoran Baru, Kebayoran Lama, Mampang Prapatan, Pancoran, Pasar Minggu, and Pesanggrahan -- can likely experience medium slope movement.
 
In this zone, land movements may occur in the regions if rainfall is above normal, specifically those bordering river valleys, fault scarp, cliff roads, and slopes.
 
The landslide forecast in some areas of Jakarta is based on information from the Mitigation Center for Volcanology and Geological Disasters (PVMBG).
 
Hence, the Jakarta BPBD has encouraged officials, such as sub-district and village heads as well as the community, to take precautionary measures against the ground movement due to high rainfall.
 
Furthermore, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Head Dwikorita Karnawati had cautioned of high precipitation that could trigger hydrometeorological disasters, such as flooding and landslides, as La Nina is developing over Indonesia.
 
Thus, in mitigating those disasters, the BMKG has readied thousands of weather monitoring sensors and over 180 supporting tools for weather supervision across Indonesia. 
 
(WAH)
