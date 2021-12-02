BMKG Forecasts Heavy Rains in Some Regions across Indonesia

Jakarta: The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast that some areas may experience heavy rains with strong winds and lightning, with the said areas being categorized as ones with flooding risk.
Based on information quoted from the weather agency's website on Thursday, warning was issued of the risk of heavy rains in Aceh, Riau, Bengkulu, Jambi, South Sumatra, Bangka Belitung Islands, Lampung, West Java, Central Java, East Java, and Bali.
The agency also informed of a similar risk in the regions of West Nusa Tenggara, North Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, Maluku, and West Papua.
On the other hand, other areas that are likely to experience less rains are West Sumatra, Jakarta, East Nusa Tenggara, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, Gorontalo, and Southeast Sulawesi.
As for Jakarta, most areas will experience sunny overcast weather throughout the day. However, the agency has also issued an early warning of risk of rains in the South and West Jakarta areas in the afternoon and early evening.
The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency also warned that Aceh, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Riau, South Sumatra, Bengkulu, Lampung, Banten, DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, and Bali were included in the flood alert category on Thursday .
The agency noted that the "Nyatoh" tropical cyclone was observed in the Pacific Ocean, east of the Philippines, and was drifting away from Indonesia, as it moves northwest. It forms a meeting area and slows the wind speed in the northern Sulawesi Sea that increased the potential for rain clouds.
Moreover, the seeds of tropical cyclone 94W in the northwest of Aceh were also observed to be moving northwest, away from Indonesia, while the seeds of tropical cyclone 92S in the Indian Ocean, southwest of Lampung, were drifting to the southeast.