Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

5 Regencies in South Kalimantan Hit by Floods

English disaster floods landslides
Media Indonesia.com • 29 November 2021 12:58
Banjarmasin: Floods have once again hit a number of areas in South Kalimantan Province due to heavy rainfall.
 
According to the South Kalimantan Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), five regencies have been hit by floods since Sunday, November 28, 2021.
 
The five regions are Balangan Regency, North Hulu Sungai Regency, Central Hulu Sungai Regency, Tabalong Regency, and South Hulu Sungai Regency.
 
In Balangan Regency, floods have inundated thousands of houses in 24 villages in four areas, namely Halong, Tebing Tinggi, Awayan, Juai. 
 
In South Hulu Sungai Regency, floods and landslides have occurred in 6 villages in Loksado and Padang Batung areas.

The worst-hit region is once again Central Hulu Sungai Regency where a number of areas such as Barabai, Haruyan, Batubenawa and Hantakan have been hit again by floods. 
 
"The city of Barabai is again flooded and some residents have fled again," said Central Hulu Sungai BPBD Head Budi Haryanto.
 
The previous week, floods also hit eight areas in Central Hulu Sungai Regency which caused 2,470 houses to be inundated. (Denny S)
 
(WAH)
