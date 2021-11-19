English  
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)

COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Still Low in 4 Provinces: Task Force

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccination
Antara • 19 November 2021 15:00
Jakarta: COVID-19 vaccination coverage in Riau, Lampung, Southeast Sulawesi, and Maluku provinces is still relatively low, according to the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.
 
The second dose vaccination coverage in the four provinces is just around 18–27 percent, spokesperson for the task force, Wiku Adisasmito, said at an online press conference for COVID-19 handling, accessed from here on Thursday.
 
In terms of second dose vaccinations, they are far behind the national coverage, which is pegged at 40 percent, he informed.

Health protocol compliance in Riau, Lampung, Southeast Sulawesi, and Maluku is also low, he noted.
 
Around 40 to 60 percent of districts and cities in the provinces have reported low health protocol compliance among residents, he added.
 
"Low vaccination coverage, especially if it is worsened by non-compliance with health protocols, can increase the potential for COVID-19 transmission in the community," Adisasmito cautioned.
 
He then appealed to the governors, district heads, and mayors of Riau, Lampung, Southeast Sulawesi, and Maluku to coordinate and improve their vaccination coverage and public compliance with health protocols.
 
He also urged regional heads of the four provinces to ensure village-level COVID-19 control posts monitor the implementation of health protocols in their respective areas.
 
In a bid to boost immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021. President Joko Widodo was the first vaccine recipient under the program.
 
The central government is aiming to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the Indonesian population by December 2021.
 
According to data provided by the Health Ministry, as of November 18, 2021, nearly 132,299,729 citizens have received their first COVID-19 shot, while 86,508,226 have been fully vaccinated against the virus. 
 
(WAH)
