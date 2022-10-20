English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Visits Bangka Belitung Province

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 October 2022 10:46
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) traveled to Bangka Belitung Islands Province on Thursday, October 20, 2022. 
 
Using the Indonesia-1 presidential plane, the Head of State and his entourage took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at around 07.15 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
From Depati Amir Airport in Central Bangka, President Jokowi is scheduled to continue his journey to West Bangka Regency.
 
"There, the President is scheduled to review the construction of the Top Submerged Lance (TSL) Ausmelt PT Timah," said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin in a media release today.
 
After that, President Jokowi is scheduled to go to Muntok Market to hand over working capital assistance (BMK) and direct cash assistance (BLT) to participants of the Family Hope Program (PKH). 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The president will also hand over cash assistance to traders.
 
After that, the President will go to the Tanjung Laut Village to inspect a waste management station and have a dialogue with local fishermen.
 
In the afternoon, Jokowi will continue his journey to South Bangka to deliver social assistance.
 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Global Trust in Indonesia Shows Improvement: President Jokowi

Jakarta Acting Governor, SOEs Minister Discuss Public Transportation

Indonesian Economy Will Remain Bright Next Year: Jokowi

BACA JUGA
Australia Extends Application of Punitive Tariff on Russian Imports

Australia Extends Application of Punitive Tariff on Russian Imports

English
Australia
Govt Paying Attention to People with Disabilities in Indonesia: Minister

Govt Paying Attention to People with Disabilities in Indonesia: Minister

English
indonesian government
MIND ID Strives to Implement Circular Economy

MIND ID Strives to Implement Circular Economy

English
mining
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
7 Tim Bersiap ke Grand Final FFIM 2022 Fall
Teknologi

7 Tim Bersiap ke Grand Final FFIM 2022 Fall

Dolar 'Ngamuk'! Rupiah Pagi Jebol ke Rp15.535/USD
Ekonomi

Dolar 'Ngamuk'! Rupiah Pagi Jebol ke Rp15.535/USD

KPK Sindir Pejabat Tak Laporkan LHKPN di NTT
Nasional

KPK Sindir Pejabat Tak Laporkan LHKPN di NTT

Tayang Hari Ini, 5 Alasan Kamu Harus Nonton Film Perfect Strangers Versi Indonesia
Hiburan

Tayang Hari Ini, 5 Alasan Kamu Harus Nonton Film Perfect Strangers Versi Indonesia

143 Unit Mobil Listrik untuk KTT G20 Sudah Siap, Ini Modelnya
Otomotif

143 Unit Mobil Listrik untuk KTT G20 Sudah Siap, Ini Modelnya

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Setan Merah Bungkam Spurs
Olahraga

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Setan Merah Bungkam Spurs

Mendagri Mundur, Kekuasaan PM Inggris Goyah?
Internasional

Mendagri Mundur, Kekuasaan PM Inggris Goyah?

Ternyata Begini Gaya Belajar Sandiaga Uno hingga Raih Summa Cumlaude
Pendidikan

Ternyata Begini Gaya Belajar Sandiaga Uno hingga Raih Summa Cumlaude

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!