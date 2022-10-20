President Jokowi Visits Bangka Belitung Province

Using the Indonesia-1 presidential plane, the Head of State and his entourage took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta at around 07.15 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
From Depati Amir Airport in Central Bangka, President Jokowi is scheduled to continue his journey to West Bangka Regency.
"There, the President is scheduled to review the construction of the Top Submerged Lance (TSL) Ausmelt PT Timah," said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin in a media release today.
After that, President Jokowi is scheduled to go to Muntok Market to hand over working capital assistance (BMK) and direct cash assistance (BLT) to participants of the Family Hope Program (PKH).
The president will also hand over cash assistance to traders.
After that, the President will go to the Tanjung Laut Village to inspect a waste management station and have a dialogue with local fishermen.
In the afternoon, Jokowi will continue his journey to South Bangka to deliver social assistance.