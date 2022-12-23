One Data Indonesia Portal Launched

"Indonesia's One Data Portal is connected to 48 ministries and agencies out of a total of 83 ministries and agencies," the ministry's deputy for monitoring, evaluation, and development control, Rudy S. Prawiradinata, stated at the grand launch of Indonesia's One Data Portal here, Friday.
Prawiradinata remarked that the Indonesian government has on more than 800 instances conducted the dissemination of information and extended assistance related to One Data Indonesia, which is a portal to utilize national data that was built by using information and communication technology.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
One Data Indonesia is connected to data from 26 out of 38 provinces in Indonesia, thereby reached 68 percent of Indonesian provinces, Prawiradinata added.
"Connectivity with districts and cities is still relatively low, at only 18 percent, or only 95 districts and cities are connected to One Data Indonesia out of a total of 514 districts or cities in Indonesia," he noted.
However, he said that this figure will continue to increase significantly in the future.
Through One Data Indonesia, an inventory of more than 136.5 thousand data sets was conducted and will continue to grow through the commitment and support of data supervisors: the Indonesia Statistics (BPS), Geospatial Information Agency, and Ministry of Finance.
Prawiradinata noted that One Data Indonesia is also believed to be ready to facilitate data at the level of central and regional governments, with an assessment of readiness reaching 50 percent at the central government and 62 percent at the provincial government.
"The One Data Indonesia portal will provide the one data governance service feature, which will support inter-agency data requests, implementation of the One Data Indonesia forum, access management, and security management," he noted.