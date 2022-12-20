English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Inaugurates Semantok Dam in East Java

Antara • 20 December 2022 18:06
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday inaugurated Semantok dam in Nganjuk district, East Java province, which has the capacity to irrigate 1,900 hectares of rice fields.
 
"The capacity of this dam is enormous: 32.6 million cubic meters with a pond area of 365 hectares, which will irrigate 1,900 hectares of rice fields, more or less," he noted.
 
The construction of Semantok dam, which was launched by the Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry’s Brantas River Basin Center (BBWS) in December 2017, cost Rp2.5 trillion (US$159.2 million), he informed.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President said he hoped that the establishment of the dam would boost the productivity of farmers in Nganjuk district and surrounding areas.
 
“If you (the farmers) usually harvest once (in a year), you can harvest twice. If you usually harvest twice (in a year), you can harvest three times," he added.
 
This way, the building of Semantok dam, which will source water from Semantok river, is expected to improve the welfare of the local community, he said.
 
According to Widodo, the government has started establishing dams and reservoirs massively since 2015 and is targeting to complete around 50 to 60 dams by the end of 2024.
 
Semantok dam is the 30th dam to be inaugurated by his administration.
 
The President said that his administration will massively build dams since water is a very important resource, not only for the agriculture sector, but also for generating electricity and supporting tourism activities.
 
"We know that water is the key (to encourage economic activities)," he added.
 
According to the PUPR Ministry’s site, Semantok dam can supply 312 liters of water per second and reduce flooding potential by 30 percent in Nganjuk district and surrounding areas.
 
The initial impounding of the dam was started on July 13, 2022, and the process was targeted to be completed in March 2023.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Jokowi earlier inaugurated Admiral Yudo Margono as the new TNI commander. (Photo: medcom.id)

General Andika Perkasa Hands over TNI Leadership to Admiral Yudo Margono

Semantok Dam Expected to Boost Welfare of Farmers in Nganjuk

Indonesia's Banking Industry Must Be More Supportive of MSME Development: Jokowi

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Foreign Minister Spotlights 3 Focus Areas for Human Rights Protection

Indonesian Foreign Minister Spotlights 3 Focus Areas for Human Rights Protection

English
human rights
Indonesia, EU Agree to Accelerate IEU-CEPA Negotiations

Indonesia, EU Agree to Accelerate IEU-CEPA Negotiations

English
europe
General Andika Perkasa Hands over TNI Leadership to Admiral Yudo Margono

General Andika Perkasa Hands over TNI Leadership to Admiral Yudo Margono

English
defense
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Harus Minta Penjelasan Belanda Soal 'Pembinasaan' Masyarakat
Internasional

Indonesia Harus Minta Penjelasan Belanda Soal 'Pembinasaan' Masyarakat

Sri Mulyani Sebut Realisasi Belanja Kementerian/Lembaga Capai 100,9%
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Sebut Realisasi Belanja Kementerian/Lembaga Capai 100,9%

Hasil NBA: Suns Terlalu Tangguh untuk Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Suns Terlalu Tangguh untuk Lakers

Dewi Perssik Ngotot Penjarakan Haters
Hiburan

Dewi Perssik Ngotot Penjarakan Haters

Masih Bertambah, 1.297 Kasus Covid Terdeteksi
Nasional

Masih Bertambah, 1.297 Kasus Covid Terdeteksi

Unik, SMK Ini Bangun Bengkel Resmi Motor Di Sekolah
Otomotif

Unik, SMK Ini Bangun Bengkel Resmi Motor Di Sekolah

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik
Pendidikan

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!
Teknologi

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!