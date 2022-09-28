English  
Indonesia's cultural diversity is its strength. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's cultural diversity is its strength. (Photo: medcom.id)

Local Traditions Must Be Preserved: Jokowi

Antara • 28 September 2022 19:06
Ternate: Local customs, traditions, and wisdom are among the nation’s strengths and must always be maintained and preserved, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said after being conferred a customary title from the Sultanate of Ternate on Wednesday.
 
"I received a title called ‘Dada Madopo Malomo’ from the Sultanate of Ternate -- from the 49th Sultan of Ternate, Hidayatullah Sjah. About the meaning of the title, we will ask the Sultan directly," he said at the Palace of Sultanate of Ternate, Ternate city, North Maluku province, on Wednesday.
 
He lauded the Sultanate for its efforts to maintain and preserve local customs, traditions, and wisdom in the region.

"These (efforts) are (the manifestation of) what I often say: having a personality in (preserving) culture," he remarked.
 
The President said that maintaining customs and traditions is important since Indonesia is a large country. In fact, Indonesia's cultural diversity is its strength.
 
"The diversity of (cultures in) our country must continue to be preserved and maintained as a strength. Diversity should not divide (people), but unite (them) instead," he added.
 
Prior to being conferred the title “Dada Madopo Malomo,” which means “the Leader of a Great State,” Widodo was also given the title of “Kaicil” or “the Noble Prince of the Ternate Sultanate Family."
 
The Fanyira (elder) of the Palace of the Sultanate of Ternate, Rizal Effendi, informed that the title was conferred during a ceremony at the palace.
 
He prayed that the President would always be healthy and safe.
 
The ceremony was conducted before Widodo carried out a series of working visits in Ternate city, West Halmahera district, and Tidore Islands city, North Maluku province, on Wednesday.
 
He also took part in the Joko Kaha ritual, a traditional ceremony for receiving important guests, which was conducted in the palace courtyard. 
 


 
(WAH)

South Korean Entrepreneurs Urged to Invest in Indonesia's Mineral Potentials

South Korean Entrepreneurs Urged to Invest in Indonesia's Mineral Potentials

English
south korea
Indonesia Records 1,915 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 1,915 New COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
New Zealand to Ban Livestock Exports by Sea

New Zealand to Ban Livestock Exports by Sea

English
New Zealand
