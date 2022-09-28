English  
Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar (Photo: medcom.id)
Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Focusing on Breakthroughs to Tackle Climate Change: Minister

Antara • 28 September 2022 08:56
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government is focusing on breakthroughs to address climate change, including through the absorption of clean emissions in the Forestry and Other Land Use (FOLU) sector by 2030, Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar has said.
 
"Indonesia has conceived a strategy to implement NDCs (nationally determined contributions) as well as a long-term strategy to conduct low-carbon development, as provided for in the Forestry and Other Land Uses (FOLU Net Sink 2030), Industrial Process and Production Uses (IPPU) program," the Minister said in a written statement received in Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
Environmental and forestry development can play an important role in thwarting the threat of disasters.

While delivering a scientific oration at a function held to mark the anniversary of Mulawarman University in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, on Tuesday, she said that Indonesia has affirmed its commitment to climate change mitigation through the enactment of Law No. 16/2016 concerning the ratification of the Paris Agreement
 
"Of course, we will continue to realize our commitment to achieve global goals by limiting the average global temperature hike to below 2 degrees Celsius from the pre-industrialization level," she added.
 
She also called on the younger generation to take part in climate change mitigation efforts through programs such as the FoLU Net Sink 2030. 

 
(WAH)

