English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (Photo: MI)
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (Photo: MI)

Maritime Power Must Be Built to Ensure Indonesia's Sovereignty: Defense Minister

Antara • 14 September 2022 11:05
Jakarta: Indonesia's maritime power, along with land and air forces, must be built without delay to ensure the sovereignty and prosperity of the nation, Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto has said.
 
"Indonesia must immediately build a maritime force, combined with land and air forces, to ensure the sovereignty and prosperity of the nation," Subianto said, according to a statement received in Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
He made the remarks while delivering the keynote speech at the 2022 International Maritime Seminar themed "Dealing with Conflict to Build Maritime Glory”.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The seminar was organized by the Naval Staff and Command School (Seskoal) to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Indonesian Navy in Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
According to Subianto, Indonesia’s geographical location on world trade routes is of strategic value.
 
Therefore, Indonesia must have a strong maritime power.
 
“Sometimes, our weakness is in our character. Sometimes, we are too nice. We have to think about our interests and the interests of our children and grandchildren," the minister remarked.
 
Currently, the Ministry of Defense is repairing 41 naval (AL) ships and increasing their capabilities. This, he said, is being carried out in cooperation with domestic defense player PT PAL Indonesia.
 
In fact, Subianto said, the government on Thursday (September 8, 2022) determined the marine reserve components that are ready to strengthen and expand the strength of the Indonesian Navy.
 
The seminar was also attended by the Chief of Staff of the Navy (Kasal), Admiral Yudo Margono.
 
The speakers at the seminar included the Governor of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhannas) Andi Widjajanto; the Indonesian Ambassador to Germany, Arif Havas Oegroseno; and the Director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Phillips J. Vermonte. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The government is striving to improve fishermen’s welfare. (Photo: medcom.id)

Ministers Coordinate to Provide Fuel for Fishermen across Indonesia

US Trains Indonesian Military Officers in Maritime Intelligence

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Host World Junior Wushu Championship 2022

Indonesia to Host World Junior Wushu Championship 2022

English
Wushu
Indonesia, Czech Republic Cooperate to Protect Wildlife

Indonesia, Czech Republic Cooperate to Protect Wildlife

English
environment
NTB, NTT Named Joint Hosts of 2028 PON Games

NTB, NTT Named Joint Hosts of 2028 PON Games

English
west nusa tenggara
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil Pertandingan dan Klasemen Liga Italia Pekan Keenam: Tiga Tim Kuasai Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

Hasil Pertandingan dan Klasemen Liga Italia Pekan Keenam: Tiga Tim Kuasai Puncak Klasemen

Prabowo: Tentara Sesungguhnya Tak Menghendaki Perang
Nasional

Prabowo: Tentara Sesungguhnya Tak Menghendaki Perang

Kementerian BUMN Siapkan Jurus Percepat Pemakaian Kendaraan Listrik
Ekonomi

Kementerian BUMN Siapkan Jurus Percepat Pemakaian Kendaraan Listrik

Hasil Seleksi BPI Dalam Negeri Sanggahan Sudah Diumumkan, Cek Akun dan <i>E-mail</i> Kamu
Pendidikan

Hasil Seleksi BPI Dalam Negeri Sanggahan Sudah Diumumkan, Cek Akun dan E-mail Kamu

4 Film Wajib Tonton tentang Hacker, Bikin Deg-degan Sepanjang Film!
Hiburan

4 Film Wajib Tonton tentang Hacker, Bikin Deg-degan Sepanjang Film!

Selain Truk, Sopir Juga Harus Mendapatkan Perhatian
Otomotif

Selain Truk, Sopir Juga Harus Mendapatkan Perhatian

Peti Jenazah Ratu Elizabeth II Tiba di Istana Buckingham
Internasional

Peti Jenazah Ratu Elizabeth II Tiba di Istana Buckingham

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?
Teknologi

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!