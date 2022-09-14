"Indonesia must immediately build a maritime force, combined with land and air forces, to ensure the sovereignty and prosperity of the nation," Subianto said, according to a statement received in Jakarta on Tuesday.
He made the remarks while delivering the keynote speech at the 2022 International Maritime Seminar themed "Dealing with Conflict to Build Maritime Glory”.
The seminar was organized by the Naval Staff and Command School (Seskoal) to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Indonesian Navy in Jakarta on Tuesday.
According to Subianto, Indonesia’s geographical location on world trade routes is of strategic value.
Therefore, Indonesia must have a strong maritime power.
“Sometimes, our weakness is in our character. Sometimes, we are too nice. We have to think about our interests and the interests of our children and grandchildren," the minister remarked.
Currently, the Ministry of Defense is repairing 41 naval (AL) ships and increasing their capabilities. This, he said, is being carried out in cooperation with domestic defense player PT PAL Indonesia.
In fact, Subianto said, the government on Thursday (September 8, 2022) determined the marine reserve components that are ready to strengthen and expand the strength of the Indonesian Navy.
The seminar was also attended by the Chief of Staff of the Navy (Kasal), Admiral Yudo Margono.
The speakers at the seminar included the Governor of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhannas) Andi Widjajanto; the Indonesian Ambassador to Germany, Arif Havas Oegroseno; and the Director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Phillips J. Vermonte.