The Deputy Police Chief has urged police personnel in all regions to stay alert. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Deputy Police Chief has urged police personnel in all regions to stay alert. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Police Prepares SAR Team to Anticipate Extreme Weather

Antara • 28 December 2022 19:17
Jakarta: The Indonesian Police (Polri) has prepared personnel and facilities to anticipate natural disasters amid the potential for extreme weather in the country.
 
Spokesman of Polri Inspector General Pol. Dedi Prasetyo stated here on Wednesday that the police had conducted an analysis and evaluation led by the Deputy Chief of Police regarding the potential for extreme weather in the country.
 
The Deputy Police Chief has urged police personnel in all regions to stay alert.

"The Deputy Police Chief has directed to prepare SAR personnel and facilities for the contingency situations of natural disaster," Prasetyo remarked.
 
The analysis and evaluation activity was attended by regional police heads throughout Indonesia.
 
"We have ordered the regional police heads for mapping areas vulnerable (to natural disasters) in the respective regions," Prasetyo stated.
 
He noted that the regional police heads were also instructed to prepare contingency plans to minimize possible casualties and damage when a disaster struck.
 
"The National Police Headquarters has also prepared troops to back up the regions if needed, like that of the Cianjur earthquake mitigation," he noted.
 
Earlier, a researcher forecast heavy rains and devastating storm to occur on December 28, 2022. The report has raised anxiety among the people.
 
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) stated that the potential was low for a storm to occur in the Greater Jakarta area on December 28, 2022.
 
The agency has forecast moderate to heavy rains though not a storm on December 28, 2022.
 
The BMKG has appealed to the public to remain calm and continue to update information through its official channels.

 
