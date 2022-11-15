Police Tighten Security in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak

According to the Operational Assistant of the National Police Chief, Inspector General Agung Setya Imam Effendi, Police are conducting patrols in Kuta, Seminyak and Legian areas.
"As many as 60 personnel from the National Police Headquarters and 40 personnel from the Bali Police, as well as 80 additional personnel are securing Seminyak, Legian and Kuta areas," said the police official in a written statement on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
"We want to maintain security around the areas so that the delegates can feel safe and comfortable to participate in the G20 Summit," said the two-star general.
Seminyak, Legian and Kuta are popular tourist destinations in Bali. As many as 20 thousand people flew to the resort island in the last five days.
The National Police is conducting an operation codenamed Puri Agung 2022 to secure the G20 Summit. During the G20 Summkit, people's activities are confirmed to be running normally in Bali.
The G20 Summit will take place for two days until November 16. Indonesia is holding the G20 Presidency this year.