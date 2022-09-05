Muhammad Mardiono Appointed as PPP Acting Chief

"I accept the mandate decided at the meeting of the party's day-to-day executive board to fill the post of PPP's acting general chairman. With the support and prayers of kiais (clerics) at this council, bismillah (in the name of Allah), I will work hard so that PPP rises in the 2024 general elections," Mardiono remarked in a written statement received here on Monday.
Mardiono was elected to the post during the PPP’s national working congress, which brought together the chiefs and secretaries of the party's 27 regional executive boards across Indonesia.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Chief of PPP's Sharia Council, Mustofa Aqil Siradj, said the decision to appoint Mardiono as the party's acting chief was based on proposals from various sides.
He expressed the hope that the decision would be useful and better for the party.
"We cannot deny a wave of protests, voices, and proposals from various sides. We have held meetings less than 10 times to respond to them. This decision is merely a response to kiais from various sides," he said.
The party's council wrote a letter to Monoarfa twice, asking him to resign from the post of general chairman over his statement related to "amplop kiais" (honorarium for kiais). However, he did not respond to the request.