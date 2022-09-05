English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: MI)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: MI)

Over 171.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 September 2022 18:17
Jakarta: Some 24,210 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,111,977, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Furthermore, 17,848 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 203,435,374.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 2,340 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,374,882.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,444 to 6,177,525.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 157,668.

 
(WAH)

