Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 25 to 157,591. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 4,094 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 September 2022 17:47
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 4,094 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,362,902.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,843 to 6,160,877.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 25 to 157,591.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

Fuel Subsidies Still Being Calculated Carefully: Jokowi

Indonesia Utilizes Technology to Accelerate Recovery during Pandemic: Minister

Jokowi Lauds PTFI's Mining Technology Being Operated by Locals

