Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id)
NasDem Denies Rumors of Plate's Resignation

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 January 2023 16:41
Jakarta: The NasDem Party denied rumors that Johnny G Plate is stepping down as Minister of Communication and Informatics. 
 
According to the Deputy Chairman of the NasDem Party Ahmad Ali, the information is a hoax.
 
"That's not true," the NasDem Party Vice Chairman said here on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
 
The member of the Commission III of the Indonesian Parliament suspected that the rumors were deliberately created by irresponsible people. He urged people not to spread false information.
 
"Don't spread rumours," he said.

Plate has been serving as Minister of Communication and Informatics since 2019. The NasDem Party politician previously served as a lawmaker for five years.
 
(WAH)

